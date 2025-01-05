Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum launches ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’ in Dubai

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado21 mins ago

RTA displays the logo of the Thank You Sheikha Hind campaign on Dubai's main streets, paying tribute to Her Highness's remarkable contributions. (Photo courtesy: Dubai Media Office)

To further enhance the well-being and stability of families in Dubai, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has introduced the “Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme,” according to Government of Dubai Media Office.

The new program, which aligns with H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision of strengthening families as the society’s foundation, is designed to support Emirati families through financial, social, and educational assistance, promoting community values and work-life balance.

“Strong families are essential to create a better future,” H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum said. “We are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of every Emirati family in Dubai, ensuring their lasting happiness and stability while empowering them to nurture future generations who can shape a brighter tomorrow.”

Key components of the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme include financial assistance, which features wedding support, housing assistance in partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and reduced housing loan premiums for beneficiaries of the Dubai Weddings initiative, launched by Her Highness in January last year.

Additionally, flexible work policies are rolled out in collaboration with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, such as 10-day paid marriage leave for government employees and remote work options for new mothers during the first year after maternity leave.

Educational initiatives are also a significant aspect of the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme. These include the “Start it Right” marital awareness program, financial literacy courses that help couples prepare for marriage and manage their finances effectively, and the “How to Build Your Home” program for housing loan beneficiaries, which equips them with the necessary knowledge to build their homes economically and efficiently.

The Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme plans to expand with additional benefits in education, health, and social services, further enhancing support for Emirati families.

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado21 mins ago
Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado

Jennibeth Reforsado

Related Articles

iStock 902497530

UAE motorists urged: Stay safe while driving on a rainy weather

23 seconds ago
KELA Template 9

Two new bridges in Abu Dhabi to ease traffic flow; reduce peak-hour congestion by 80%

31 mins ago
Screenshot 2025 01 05 at 2.47.54 PM

Bagong taon ay magbagong-buhay: Make 2025 your best year yet

2 hours ago
NAIA file photo

OTS: Screening checkpoints to be installed before immigration counters at NAIA

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button