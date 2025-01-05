Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum launches ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’ in Dubai

To further enhance the well-being and stability of families in Dubai, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has introduced the “Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme,” according to Government of Dubai Media Office.

The new program, which aligns with H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision of strengthening families as the society’s foundation, is designed to support Emirati families through financial, social, and educational assistance, promoting community values and work-life balance.

Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has launched the ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’. pic.twitter.com/dMQGyNaPGV — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 4, 2025

“Strong families are essential to create a better future,” H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum said. “We are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of every Emirati family in Dubai, ensuring their lasting happiness and stability while empowering them to nurture future generations who can shape a brighter tomorrow.”

Key components of the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme include financial assistance, which features wedding support, housing assistance in partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and reduced housing loan premiums for beneficiaries of the Dubai Weddings initiative, launched by Her Highness in January last year.

Additionally, flexible work policies are rolled out in collaboration with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, such as 10-day paid marriage leave for government employees and remote work options for new mothers during the first year after maternity leave.

Educational initiatives are also a significant aspect of the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme. These include the “Start it Right” marital awareness program, financial literacy courses that help couples prepare for marriage and manage their finances effectively, and the “How to Build Your Home” program for housing loan beneficiaries, which equips them with the necessary knowledge to build their homes economically and efficiently.

The Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme plans to expand with additional benefits in education, health, and social services, further enhancing support for Emirati families.