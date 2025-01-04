Two Filipino sisters among victims of fatal fireworks explosion in Hawaii

Two Filipino sisters were among the three fatalities in a fireworks explosion in Honolulu, Hawaii, during New Year’s Eve celebrations, according to a family member.

The victims, Carmelita Turalva Benigno and Nelly Turalva Ibarra, were confirmed dead by Carmelita’s nephew, Rylan Benigno in a GMA Integrated News report.

Benigno also shared that several other relatives of Carmelita, including her son, daughter, niece, and three-year-old grandchild, were injured in the blast and are currently undergoing medical treatment for their burns.

Authorities stated that the explosion was caused by a firework known as a “cake”—a cluster of tubes containing up to 50 aerial rockets. This tragic incident marks the deadliest fireworks-related explosion in Hawaii in 14 years.

A report on Friday indicated that over 30 people were injured in the explosion, although officials have not yet released specific details about the victims.

Benigno has made an urgent appeal for help, asking for prayers and financial support for his relatives who remain in critical condition. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the medical expenses of their loved ones.

“We are asking for assistance, not only for my family but for all the victims of this tragedy,” he said.