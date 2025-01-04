Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Ruler of Dubai dedicates his Accession Day to his wife Sheikha Hind

Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum celebrated his Accession Day by dedicating it to his esteemed wife, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum.

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shared that January 4th, traditionally observed as Accession Day, is marked each year by celebrating it in a unique way, and this year, His Highness dedicates it to his wife, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum.

In the post, His Highness described his wife as a “friend” and a “companion.” He also referred to her as the “most beautiful thing” in his life, his “greatest supporter,” and “the soul of Dubai.”

His Highness also acknowledged that Sheikha Hind is one of the most compassionate, generous, and charitable people he knows.

Concluding his post, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed urged everyone to be loyal to those who deserve loyalty.

January 4th serves as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s Accession Day as the Ruler of Dubai. An Accession Day is usually the anniversary of the date on which a monarch or executive takes office, a custom observed in many nations.

