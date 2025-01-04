Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DSWD tightens guidelines for AKAP Program to prevent political manipulation

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report57 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Robinson Niñal Jr./PNA

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is tightening its policies for the Ayuda Para sa Kapos ang Kita (AKAP) Program to prevent its use for political purposes.

In a recent interview with dzBB, DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao explained that Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian has already collaborated with officials from the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to develop updated guidelines for the program’s implementation.

“We are ensuring there will be no duplication in the programs we are implementing and that these will not be used to further anyone’s political agenda,” Dumlao stated.

The DSWD is working on a “standardized targeting system” to determine the eligibility of recipients for AKAP cash assistance.

“We can assure the public that it will not be barangay officials or any other individuals who decide on the beneficiaries for the programs and services of different agencies,” she added.

Dumlao emphasized that social workers will be responsible for validating and assessing beneficiaries, ensuring that every recipient is thoroughly reviewed.

“We are committed to ensuring no overlap or duplication by implementing this standardized targeting system,” she concluded.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report57 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 171151880

Two Filipino sisters among victims of fatal fireworks explosion in Hawaii

19 seconds ago
owwa 5

OWWA urges OFWs to secure e-Card at NAIA

2 hours ago
Dove RoseGold Lifestyle Socia Resize 1200x628 1

HUAWEI FreeClip with Rose Gold finish and smart features elevates open-ear audio to new heights

17 hours ago
Qatar one171

Two of the Philippines’ most exciting fighters to feature at ONE 171: Qatar 

17 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button