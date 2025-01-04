DSWD tightens guidelines for AKAP Program to prevent political manipulation

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is tightening its policies for the Ayuda Para sa Kapos ang Kita (AKAP) Program to prevent its use for political purposes.

In a recent interview with dzBB, DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao explained that Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian has already collaborated with officials from the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to develop updated guidelines for the program’s implementation.

“We are ensuring there will be no duplication in the programs we are implementing and that these will not be used to further anyone’s political agenda,” Dumlao stated.

The DSWD is working on a “standardized targeting system” to determine the eligibility of recipients for AKAP cash assistance.

“We can assure the public that it will not be barangay officials or any other individuals who decide on the beneficiaries for the programs and services of different agencies,” she added.

Dumlao emphasized that social workers will be responsible for validating and assessing beneficiaries, ensuring that every recipient is thoroughly reviewed.

“We are committed to ensuring no overlap or duplication by implementing this standardized targeting system,” she concluded.