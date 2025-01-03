Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTravelUAE News

DXB set to welcome 4.3 million guests in first 15 days of Jan.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is expected to mark its busiest January so far, with 4.3 million guests anticipated in the first 15 days of the year, DXB said in a statement.

Today, January 3, DXB is experiencing a significant surge in activity, with daily traffic expected to peak at over 311,000 travelers.

“This exceptional performance reflects a surge in international visitors flying out after the festive season, coupled with residents returning from holidays,” said DXB.

“With an average of 287,000 guests passing through daily during this period — 8% higher than the same period in 2024 and 6% higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2018-19 — DXB is operating at volumes akin to its busiest months ever, demonstrating its ability to meet global travel demand with efficiency and ease,” it added.

“As the world’s leading airport for international passengers, DXB remains a global benchmark for operational excellence, offering seamless connectivity and an unmatched guest experience on an extraordinary scale,” DXB concluded.

