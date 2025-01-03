DOH dismisses social media claims of ‘International Health Concern’

The Department of Health (DOH) refuted circulating social media reports claiming the emergence of an “international health concern.”

In an official statement, the DOH clarified that reliable sources have not supported the claims making the rounds online.

“Kasalukuyang hindi sinusuportahan ng mga maaasahang mapagkukunan ng impormasyon ang kumakalat na mga social media post tungkol sa isang diumanoy international health concern,” the department said.

This statement comes in response to social media posts alleging a new epidemic spreading in China, reportedly overwhelming hospitals and crematories. The claimed outbreak involves a mix of influenza A, HMPV, mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19.

The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines has also dismissed the claims, labeling them as “fake news.” “Wala itong kumpirmasyon mula sa binanggit na bansa o sa World Health Organization (WHO),” the DOH noted.

The DOH reassured the public that the Philippines remains an active member of the WHO’s International Health Regulations (IHR) network, which monitors global health concerns. The department further emphasized the functionality of the country’s disease surveillance systems.

“Ang mga disease surveillance systems ng Pilipinas ay nasa lugar at gumagana. Aktibong bineberipika ng DOH ang lahat ng impormasyon, at pananatilihing naming updated ang publikong Pilipino,” the statement said.

The DOH also urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified information online. “Mangyaring huwag magbahagi ng mga kadudadudang website o online sources. Huwag tayong magpakalat ng maling impormasyon at kalituhan,” it added.