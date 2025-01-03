Anong generation ka? A guide to generation names by birth year

It’s 2025! Not only does it mark the start of a brand new year, but it also ushers in a whole new generation: ‘Generation Beta.’ This group includes kids born between 2025 and 2039.

The exact years that comprise generations may vary according to different researchers and demographers. For instance, William Strauss and Neil Howe place the exact birth years of Gen X from 1961 to 1981, whereas Gallup places the birth years between 1965 and 1979. But all agree that Gen X follows the baby boomer generation and precedes Generation Y, also known as the millennial generation.

Ever wondered which generation you belong to? Here’s a complete list of generations by birth year.

The Greatest Generation (1901–1927)

Also known as the GI generation, people born within this time frame are resilient, self-sacrificing, and have a strong sense of duty. They have great work ethics and are community-oriented. They have been through tough times, such as the Great Depression, World War I, and World War II. They value hard work, family, and loyalty above all, and they had to adapt to and survive difficult circumstances during their formative years.

If you’re a ‘GI Generation,’ your age ranges from 98 to 124 in 2025.

The Silent Generation (1928–1945)

The Silent Generation is often seen as quiet, disciplined, and traditional. Many grew up during times of economic instability, such as the Great Depression, and were shaped by global events like World War II. They are generally considered more conservative in their beliefs compared to younger generations but are also known for their respect for authority and institutions.

People from this generation often emphasize loyalty to their employers and family. They are less likely to engage in public protest or activism compared to younger generations but are very focused on their own family lives. They tend to prefer more traditional forms of communication and leisure activities, and are less likely to embrace new technology as quickly as later generations.

If you belong to the ‘Silent Generation,’ your age ranges from 80 to 97 in 2025.

Baby Boom (1946-1964)

Also known as ‘Boomers,’ this generation has strong work ethic and family-oriented values. They are also very loyal and committed and tend to value stability and security. They are not as tech-savvy and prefer face-to-face communication. Some may also have a cautious approach to technology, not easily trusting digital banks or online payments.

The ‘Boomers’ generation saw big changes in society, like the civil rights movement and the growth of counterculture, where people of their age rejected traditional values and norms.

If you’re a ‘Boomer,’ your age ranges from 61 to 79 in 2025.

Generation X (1965–1980)

Generation X was exposed to the rise of technology. However, the Internet became widespread in the late 1980s and early 1990s. While this generation did not have the internet during their early years, they were the first generation to fully experience its growth.

They were also exposed to the changing dynamics of family structures, where higher divorce rates were widespread during their time. Gen X parents are usually ‘helicopter parents’ who are overattentive and overly fearful of a child’s experiences and problems, especially outside the home and in their schools. They are named “helicopter parents” because like helicopters, they “hover overhead” their child’s life. The result is an overprotective and strict parent who supervises their kids in all aspects of their lives.

This generation is more tech-savvy than boomers and can adapt to new technologies.

If you’re a ‘Gen X,’ your age ranges from 45 to 60 in 2025.

Millennial Generation (1981–1996)

Also known as ‘Generation Y,’ millennials are known for being highly creative, tech-savvy, and socially conscious. They love equality, individuality, and experiences like traveling over material possessions. They grew up during the rise of the Internet, social media, and globalization. Since they are digital natives, they are used to smartphones and social media.

Millennial parents are more likely to encourage their kids to live their authentic selves. Since many millennials were ‘helicoptered over’ in their youth, they want to take a freer approach to parenting, allowing children to explore and create without constant supervision.

If you’re a ‘Millennial,’ your age ranges from 29 to 44 in 2025.

Generation Z (1997–2012)

Gen Z people are constantly connected to one another through phones, screens, and tablets. They tend to be self-reliant, practical, and focused on financial security after witnessing economic downturns. Because they see a lot of social, political, and environmental issues on social media, they have become more politically aware, despite some of them not yet being of voting age. That is why they are known for their activism and inclusivity.

Since this generation is truly reliant on technology, such as smartphones, social media, and streaming services, they prefer short-form content, such as on TikTok and Reels, and are more likely to engage in online communities.

If you’re a ‘Gen Z,’ your age ranges from 13 to 28 in 2025.

Generation Alpha (2013-2024)

Gen Alphas is the first generation to never know a time when social media did not exist. Many of the people of this generation are far more tech-savvy than other previous generations, but with a heavy reliance on technology, this might have led to shorter attention spans and fewer in-person connections among the youth.

Although it’s still early to fully define their personality, there are a few key things we can already observe about Gen Alpha: many were born during the COVID-19 pandemic and have grown up in a more diverse, interconnected world. They are highly digitally literate and are likely to engage with AI and virtual reality from a young age. Their learning environment is increasingly shaped by digital tools and technologies.

If you’re a ‘Gen Alpha,’ your age ranges from 1 to 12 in 2025.

Generation Beta (2025-2039)

Finally, we have Generation Beta. Although it’s too early to fully define this generation, children born during this period will likely be shaped by advancements in AI, sustainability, and increasing global interconnectedness. They may grow up surrounded by cutting-edge technologies like smart homes and personalized medicine.

If you’re a Gen Beta, chances are you haven’t even reached your first month yet! Welcome to the world—may your journey be full of joy, health, and exciting possibilities!