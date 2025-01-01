Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac expresses New Year wishes to OFWs

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac wished overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families a blessed, happy, and prosperous New Year.

In a Facebook post by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac described 2024 as a “fruitful” year for advancing the protection, welfare, and empowerment of OFWs and their families.

He acknowledged the challenges faced along the way but expressed unwavering admiration for the hardworking OFWs and their invaluable contributions to the growth of the Philippines.

“With the guidance and support of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. under our Bagong Pilipinas, we hurdled challenges that tested our strength and resilience as a DMW family, to make our dear OFWs feel more valued and honored,” Cacdac wrote.

“Indeed, we are continually inspired by OFWs as beacons of Filipino excellence and resilience, as key actors in a global economy — as builders of our nation,” he added.

“Therefore, we promise to serve them with CITES — compassion, integrity, transparency, and excellence in public service.

“With fervent hopes and prayers, diligent planning, a dedicated work ethic, with the leadership and guidance of the President and the First Lady, with support from Congress and colleagues in government, through stronger partnerships with stakeholders and social partners in overseas employment, for the better protection of OFWs and OFW families, we shall not fail,” he added.

“Maligayang Bagong Taon po, mahal naming mga OFWs and OFW families! Maligayang Bagong Taon po sa lahat!” he concluded.