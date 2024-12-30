RTA Dubai expands free public WiFi to more bus stations

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded its free WiFi service to additional bus stations across the city, enhancing convenience for commuters.

Passengers can now enjoy seamless internet connectivity at six prominent locations: Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, International City, City Centre Deira, Al Qusais, and Al Jafiliya bus stations.

This expansion follows the initial rollout on December 1, which introduced free public WiFi at four major bus stations: Al Satwa, Union, Al Ghubaiba, and Gold Souq.

The initiative is part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to provide a more comfortable and connected travel experience for all passengers. The agency has also announced plans to extend the free WiFi service to all bus stations across Dubai.