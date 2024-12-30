Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH calls death of Kuwaiti child involving OFW an isolated case

The involvement of a Filipino domestic worker in the death of a Kuwaiti child is an isolated case that does not reflect the values of Filipinos or overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait emphasized in separate statements over the weekend.

The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait expressed shock and deep sorrow on Friday following reports of the tragic incident, offering condolences and prayers to the bereaved family.

“We are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking incident, and our thoughts are with the family,” the embassy said in its statement. It also reassured the public that it is working closely with Kuwaiti authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly.

“This isolated incident does not reflect the character of Filipinos and the Filipino community in Kuwait, who are known for their hard work, reliability, and positive contributions to Kuwaiti society,” the embassy added.

The tragic event occurred at the residence of a Kuwaiti family, where a Filipino domestic worker allegedly placed the child inside a washing machine.

The parents, alerted by the child’s screams, rushed to the scene and immediately took the child to the hospital.

Unfortunately, the child later succumbed to his injuries.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) also expressed its deep concern over the incident in a statement on Saturday, offering its condolences to both the child’s family and the government of Kuwait.

The DMW reiterated that the tragic event is an isolated case and does not represent the values of Filipino workers, who are recognized globally for their compassion and professionalism.

“We assure the public that this incident is isolated and does not reflect the values of Filipinos and OFWs, who are known for their dedication, caring nature, and hard work,” the DMW said.

The agency also confirmed that it is providing the necessary assistance to the detained worker in accordance with Kuwaiti laws while continuing to cooperate fully with the investigation.

