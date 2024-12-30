Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos signs P6.326T budget for 2025

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report45 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Presidential Communications Office

President Bongbong Marcos signed the P6.326 trillion General Appropriations Act (GAA), slightly lower than the P6.352 trillion approved by the bicameral conference of Congress.

“This budget reflects our collective commitment to transforming economic gains into meaningful outcomes for every Filipino. It is designed not only to address our present needs but also to sustain growth and uplift the lives of generations yet to come,” said Marcos during the ceremonial signing event in Malacañang on Monday, Dec. 30.

Marcos said he had vetoed P194 billion worth of items from the proposed budget.

“These include allocations for certain programs and projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways, and those under the Unprogrammed Appropriations, which increased by 300 percent,” said Marcos.

The president also noted that the government would set conditional implementation for the controversial Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP).

“To ensure that the people’s funds are utilized in accordance with their authorized and stated purpose,” said Marcos.

“This approach is anchored in a simple yet profound truth: the appropriation of public funds must not break the public trust,” he added.

The president also thanked the public for being vigilant in the proposed budget.

“Sa Sambayanang Pilipino, nakikinig po kami sa inyo. Salamat po sa inyong pagkilatis sa ating National Budget at sa pagpuna sa kaibahan ng isinumite ng Kongreso sa President’s proposed budget. Kaya naman po kahit Pasko, kami po ay nagtrabaho upang pag-aralan ito,” he added.

[Translation: The Filipino people, we are listening to you. Thank you for scrutinizing our National Budget and for pointing out the differences between what Congress submitted and the President’s proposed budget. That’s why, even during Christmas, we worked hard to study it]

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report45 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

472102383 998835922274993 8591502558210331816 n

MMFF four-day gross sales higher than last year 

2 mins ago
Sharjah fireworks. WAM

Sharjah to host 25 minutes of fireworks across 3 venues on New Year’s Eve

1 hour ago
Flight istock

UAE expresses condolences to South Korea after tragic plane crash

2 hours ago
Bus RTA from Gov of Dubai Media Office

RTA Dubai expands free public WiFi to more bus stations

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button