Marcos keeps AKAP, holds fund release pending guidelines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report59 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Photo Courtesy: Bongbong Marcos/FB

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has retained the controversial P26 billion Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP), a social aid program for minimum wage earners, in the 2025 national budget, but its implementation will be conditional, according to economic managers.

“AKAP, it’s still there. It’s just that bago natin marelease yung pondo, we need to issue guidelines,” Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said in a press conference after the signing of the 2025 budget on Monday, Dec. 30.

She said the guidelines will be crafted by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Labor and Employment, and the National Economic and Development Authority.

“Para maging consistent yung pagbibigay ng AKAP doon sa gusto nating mangyari doon sa tamang recipients, hindi magkadoble-doble yung binibigay nating cash assistance,” Pangandaman said.

If the conditions are not met, the funds will not be released, Pangandaman said, adding that the money will be marked as “unreleased appropriations.”

She explained that this is referred to as “conditional implementation,” which will also apply to other programs, such as the DSWD’s Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan and the Department of Public Works and Highways’ “basic infrastructure program,” among others.

“Ang conditional implementation, is hindi natin kaagad-agad maibibigay sa kanila yung mga pondo dahil kailangan maglabas pa tayo ng gudielines at implementing rules bago natin mailabas yan,” Pangandaman further explained.

