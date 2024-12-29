Sheikh Zayed Festival unveils New Year’s Eve celebrations, aims to break 6 Guinness World Records

The Supreme Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, has announced its plans for the New Year’s Eve celebration, with performances aiming to break six Guinness World Records.

To welcome 2025, the festival will feature over an hour of fireworks, drone shows, and light and laser technology shows.

The fireworks display will kick off at 6:00 PM, with hourly shows leading to the grand finale at midnight. The highlight will be a 53-minute fireworks display, designed to set new Guinness World Records for “duration, continuity, and creative formations,” WAM reported.

At 11:40 pm, 6,000 drones will perform, including a world-record 3,000 drones forming the largest image ever created, and a celebratory message of “Happy New Year.”

Meanwhile, the Emirates Fountain stage, which features 4,000 nozzles, will perform a laser and light show using 80 advanced laser systems. To enhance the experience, over 100,000 balloons will be released into the sky.

Festival gates open at 2:00 PM, with outdoor broadcasts for those unable to attend.