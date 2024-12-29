Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sharjah Police roll out traffic security plan for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: WAM

The Sharjah Police General Command, through its General Department of Operations and Security Support, has announced a comprehensive traffic security plan to ensure safe New Year celebrations in the emirate.

According to Brigadier General Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of Operations and Security Support, the security plan includes enhancing security and traffic patrols throughout Sharjah, as reported by the state news agency WAM.

Al Naour said that they will focus on major events, celebrations, and fireworks displays at locations including Al Heera Corniche, Al Buhaira Corniche, and Khorfakkan Corniche, while also monitoring vehicle passage on external roads and at public facilities. He urged the public to adhere to the traffic instructions of security personnel at celebration sites to minimize congestion.

Furthermore, he said that advanced monitoring and communication systems will be implemented to improve response efficiency. A significant aspect of this initiative involves close coordination with the Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, and Rafid Vehicle Solutions Company.

In the event of an emergency or for non-emergency complaints, the public can contact 999 and 901, respectively, he concluded.

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado1 hour ago
Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado

Jennibeth Reforsado

Related Articles

DFA logo

Filipino surrogate mothers from Cambodia now back in PH, says DFA

29 seconds ago
sheikh zayed

Sheikh Zayed Festival unveils New Year’s Eve celebrations, aims to break 6 Guinness World Records

3 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 29T150334.871

Thomas Mirasol promoted to Vice Chairman of Federal Land, concurrent to his role as president of FNG

3 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 12 29 at 1.04.03 PM

PPO-UAE welcomes new leadership for 2025

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button