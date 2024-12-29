Sharjah Police roll out traffic security plan for New Year’s Eve celebrations

The Sharjah Police General Command, through its General Department of Operations and Security Support, has announced a comprehensive traffic security plan to ensure safe New Year celebrations in the emirate.

According to Brigadier General Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of Operations and Security Support, the security plan includes enhancing security and traffic patrols throughout Sharjah, as reported by the state news agency WAM.

شرطة الشارقة تكشف عن خطتها الأمنية المرورية لاستقبال عام 2025 بجاهزية عاليةhttps://t.co/1881Vad1LJ pic.twitter.com/1CB9erVgM6 — شرطة الشارقة (@ShjPolice) December 29, 2024

Al Naour said that they will focus on major events, celebrations, and fireworks displays at locations including Al Heera Corniche, Al Buhaira Corniche, and Khorfakkan Corniche, while also monitoring vehicle passage on external roads and at public facilities. He urged the public to adhere to the traffic instructions of security personnel at celebration sites to minimize congestion.

Furthermore, he said that advanced monitoring and communication systems will be implemented to improve response efficiency. A significant aspect of this initiative involves close coordination with the Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, and Rafid Vehicle Solutions Company.

In the event of an emergency or for non-emergency complaints, the public can contact 999 and 901, respectively, he concluded.