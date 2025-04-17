HONOR and Google Cloud Deepen Partnership to Usher in New Era of Intelligent Devices

HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company, showcased its continued collaboration pushing the boundaries of innovation in intelligent devices and user interaction with Google Cloud at Cloud Next 2025 last week. Eric Fang, Senior Director of Product Planning at HONOR, articulated the company’s visionary partnership with Google Cloud, has yielded many user-friendly innovations such as Magic Portal 2.0. Now, empowered by Google’s cutting-edge Gemini large language models (LLMs), this collaboration is entering a new era, focused on pioneering AI features that will redefine user experiences.

HONOR ALPHA PLAN: Paving the Way for AI Innovation

In March, HONOR unveiled its ambitious HONOR ALPHA PLAN, announcing its intention to become a leading global AI device ecosystem company. HONOR’s partnership with Google Cloud is a cornerstone of the ALPHA PLAN, providing access to cutting-edge AI infrastructure and expertise that will be instrumental in developing truly intelligent smartphones augmented with next-generation AI capabilities. HONOR is committed to breaking through technological boundaries in collaboration with partners like Google Cloud to co-create a new paradigm for AI devices. This partnership represents a crucial first step in realizing the ambitions of HONOR’s ALPHA PLAN.

Working closely with Google Cloud, HONOR will deeply integrate more AI functions into its smartphones, enriching the diversity of its imaging capabilities. Through close collaboration, the two companies are set to continue leading the way for innovation in both on-device and cloud-based AI, with all-new AI features that are poised to generate significant buzz among consumers.

AI Outpainting: Redefining Post-Processing in the AI Era

During a panel discussion, Eric Fang shared insights into one of HONOR’s latest AI features, AI Outpainting. This innovative feature, part of HONOR’s AiMAGE suite, uses Google’s Imagen model to allow users to zoom out and expand their photos up to twice their original size. Users can reframe and rotate their photos after capturing them, reducing the need for careful pre-shot framing.

“AI Outpainting is a game-changer,” commented Eric Fang. “It allows users to focus on capturing the decisive moment without worrying about perfect framing. The optimized generative fill ensures that the expanded images are seamlessly integrated, even in complex scenes like buildings and landscapes.”

AI Eraser: Effortless Photo Editing

Another highlight of HONOR’s collaboration with Google Cloud is the AI Eraser feature. This powerful tool allows users to easily remove unwanted objects from their photos with just a few taps. The integration of Imagen’s advanced AI technology ensures that the removed areas are filled with realistic and contextually appropriate content, minimizing the occurrence of AI hallucinations.

Democratizing AI Access for Users Globally

HONOR’s commitment to making AI accessible to everyone was a key theme during Cloud Next. By leveraging Google Cloud’s powerful infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities, HONOR aims to empower users globally with innovative features that enhance their everyday experiences. To this end, HONOR is committed to making flagship-level AI features available on its midrange devices wherever possible, for example with the recent launch of the HONOR 400 Lite in Europe on April 7th, which includes the AI Outpainting, AI Eraser and AI Upscale features.

“Democratizing AI is at the core of our mission,” said Eric Fang. “We want to make advanced AI features available to everyone, unlocking the full potential of intelligent technology for a smarter future.”

A Strategic Milestone in AI-Powered User Experiences

HONOR’s deep collaboration with Google Cloud represents a significant milestone in its unwavering dedication to delivering leading-edge technology and exceptional user experiences. Beyond the specific AI features unveiled at Google Cloud Next 2025, the partnership underscores HONOR’s proactive and future-oriented approach to AI integration. By working closely with global technology leaders like Google Cloud, HONOR is reinforcing its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and providing users with intuitive, powerful, and truly intelligent devices that anticipate their needs. This collaboration is a testament to HONOR’s confidence in the transformative power of AI and its strategic vision for the future of mobile technology.

HONOR Teases Next-Generation Product and Productivity Features Powered by Google Cloud AI

Eric Fang also teased upcoming products that will integrate even more advanced AI features, promising exciting new experiences for users. Fang announced that HONOR has collaborated deeply with Google Cloud on its upcoming new products, set to launch in May 2025. Leveraging Veo, Google’s state-of-the-art video generation, HONOR will introduce co-developed experiences that accurately represent motion with enhanced realism. This integration has the potential to interpret user commands and generate videos that represent their creative vision, unlocking new possibilities for artistic expression. Furthermore, to significantly enhance user productivity, HONOR will feature more advanced office tools on these upcoming devices, co-developed with Google Gemini. These tools are designed to streamline workflows and empower users with intelligent assistance for everyday tasks.

HONOR’s collaboration with Google Cloud will continue to drive innovation in the combination of device and cloud AI, setting new standards for intelligent devices. Both parties are also continuously co-developing futuristic AI features to create truly intelligent smartphones, serving users and making an impact in global markets.