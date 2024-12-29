120 dead in plane crash at Muan International Airport, South Korea; 2 crew members rescued

At least 120 people were declared dead after a Jeju Air passenger airplane erupted in flames following its veering off the runway and colliding with a fence at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, South Korea, on Sunday, December 29.

According to a report by Yonhap News Agency, a major news outlet in South Korea, the accident occurred at 9:07am (4:07am DT) when the plane arriving from Bangkok, Thailand, with 175 passengers and six crew members on board, was attempting to land.

Authorities indicated that the crash was likely due to a landing gear malfunction during the flight’s attempt at a crash landing after a failed initial landing attempt, the latest Yonhap News Agency report said.

Two crew members were rescued and the fire was extinguished by 1pm (8am DT), authorities added.

All domestic and international flights at Muan International Airport have been canceled.