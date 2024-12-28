Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station to close at 5 PM on New Year’s Eve

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced its traffic plan for New Year’s Eve as Dubai prepares to welcome 2025. With thousands of residents and tourists expected to celebrate in Downtown Dubai near Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, RTA has set measures to manage the crowd.

On December 31, 2024, Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station will close at 5 PM, or “if the numbers exceed the station’s capacity.

This means that workers near Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station will need to find alternative ways to reach the Metro after 5 PM. This would also mean that the train will not stop at Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station after 5 PM.

RTA advises commuters to use alternative metro stations such as the World Trade Centre, Emirates Towers, Business Bay, and Financial Centre to access Downtown Dubai and other destinations.

Travelers are also encouraged to top up their Nol cards for smooth travel. Silver Nol Cards should have a minimum balance of AED 15, while Gold Nol Cards should have at least AED 30 for a round trip.

The Red and Green Metro Lines will operate continuously for 43 hours, from 5 AM on December 31, 2024, until midnight on January 2, 2025. Similarly, the Dubai Tram will run for 43 hours, starting at 6 AM on December 31, 2024, and continuing until 1 AM on January 2, 2025.