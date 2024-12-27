Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Municipality announces new operating hours for public parks

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino13 mins ago

Dubai Municipality has announced the operating hours for public parks and entertainment facilities across the emirate for New Year’s Day.

For popular Dubai parks like Al Mamzar Park, Al Khor Park, Mushrif National Park, and Al Safa Park, the timings will be from 8 AM to 11 PM.

Meanwhile, the Mountain Bike Track and Mountain Walking Trail inside Mushrif National Park will be open from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

Zabeel Park will welcome visitors from 8 AM to 12 AM.

Other major attractions such as The Quranic Park (8 AM to 10 PM), Cave of Miracles and Glasshouse (9 AM to 8:30 PM), and Children’s City (9 AM to 8 PM) will also be open.

Additionally, some parks will be open until 1 AM, including Leem Lake, Al Ghadeer Lake, Al Barsha Pond Park, Umm Suqueim Park, Al Khazan Park, Al Satwa Park, and Al Quoz Park.

For those looking to stay out all night, Al Marmoom Lakes (Love, Expo, Solar Power, and Al Hilal) and Suhaila Lake will be open 24/7.

Lastly, the Dubai Frame will be from 8 AM to 9 PM.

Be sure to plan your route and transportation for a smoother celebration and travel experience this holiday.

