Ajman gets AED 3.7 billion budget for 2025

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has approved a total of AED 3.7 billion for the Ajman Government’s general budget for 2025.

In the coming year, the emirate will prioritize community development, public safety, infrastructure expansion, and the creation of new community facilities, alongside robust economic growth initiatives.

The Ajman government is also focused on boosting investment by attracting more investors, enhancing environmental protection, and implementing sustainability efforts, all while improving government services.

These projects aim to support Ajman’s long-term development, enhance its community’s well-being, meet its residents’ needs, and position the emirate as one of the top destinations to live, work, and visit.

One of Ajman’s flagship projects is the upgrade of its digital systems, aimed at creating a sophisticated digital government that will drive the emirate’s economic development.

The 2025 budget will also support the expansion of road networks, the enhancement of green spaces, and other key initiatives, while fostering the growth of community and cultural activities.

