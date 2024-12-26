Revolutionizing grocery shopping: Al Maya Supermarkets unveils cutting-edge app with 24/7 free delivery in just 60 minutes

Al Maya Supermarkets, a trusted household name in the UAE, has redefined convenience with the launch of its brand-new mobile application, now available for download on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. This state-of-the-art app delivers a seamless shopping experience, offering 24/7 accessibility, free delivery, and an impressive 60-minute delivery guarantee.

Your grocery shopping reimagined: The app’s game-changing features

Massive product range at your fingertips

Discover over 30,000 premium products, including fresh groceries, organic foods, household essentials, and globally recognized brands—all conveniently organized for easy browsing and selection.

Lightning-fast free delivery

Say goodbye to delivery charges! Every order is eligible for complimentary home delivery, with the added benefit of receiving your items in just 60 minutes. This option is perfect for busy schedules and last-minute needs.

Shop anytime, anywhere

Life doesn’t stop, and neither does Al Maya. With 24/7 availability, the app ensures that customers can shop at their convenience, no matter the time of day or night.

Effortless navigation, seamless transactions

The app’s intuitive interface allows users to browse, select, and check out in a few simple taps, making it an easy and enjoyable experience for all age groups.

Fresh and organic choices delivered to your door

Prioritising quality, Al Maya offers a variety of fresh produce, organic selections, dairy, meat, and bakery items, ensuring customers receive only the best at competitive prices.

“At Al Maya, innovation is the key to staying ahead in a rapidly evolving world. This app represents our unwavering commitment to enhancing customer convenience and redefining the grocery shopping experience. Together, we are shaping a future where technology empowers and connects us all.” — Mr. Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner, Al Maya Group.

Leading the retail frontier: About Al Maya Group

Founded in 1982 by Mr. L.K. Pagarani, the Al Maya Group has grown into a Dubai-based retail powerhouse with a prominent presence across the GCC. Operating several retail outlets and employing people from diverse backgrounds, the group is synonymous with quality, variety, and innovation.

Transforming customer experience: About Al Maya Supermarkets

For decades, Al Maya Supermarkets have been a cornerstone of trust and reliability, catering to the multicultural tastes of their customer base.

With the launch of the app, the brand takes a bold step forward in embracing technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers, ensuring they always have access to premium products and unmatched service.

Download the future of shopping today!

Experience the future of grocery shopping with Al Maya Supermarkets—where speed, convenience, and quality meet.