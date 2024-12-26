New Year, New Changes: Major UAE laws to expect in 2025

2025 is just around the corner, and with it comes new beginnings and changes for OFWs in the UAE. Whether it’s updated traffic rules, new commute regulations, or changes in visa policies, these shifts will impact your daily life. To help you navigate 2025 with ease, The Filipino Times highlights the key updates you need to know.

Walang maingay ngayong 2025!

You can make all the noise you want this New Year’s Eve, but starting March 29, 2025, the UAE is taking a quieter approach on the roads. Vehicles with noisy, modified exhausts or drivers who excessively use their horns could face fines or even bans. Honking will only be allowed in emergencies or to prevent immediate danger—helping keep the streets calm and stress-free for everyone.

Tawid ng tama o tawad sa pulis?

It’s not just drivers who need to follow new traffic rules in 2025—pedestrians do too. The UAE government is tightening the rules for jaywalkers, especially in areas with speed limits of 80 km/h or higher. Offenders now face fines between AED 5,000 and AED 10,000, a significant increase from the current AED 400 penalty, and could even face imprisonment. So before you take that ‘shortcut’ across the road, think twice—it might just lead to a shortcut to a much heavier fine!

Driver na natin si bunso!

Although the UAE is tightening road safety rules, there is also good news for road users! By the end of March next year, the country will lower the minimum driving age from 18 to 17 years old. This is a perfect New Year’s goal for teens ready to hit the road!

New Salik and parking rates

If you’re planning to get your driver’s license, be sure to factor in the costs. Car owners will need to adjust their budgets for the updated Salik and parking rates in 2025, as these increases aim to help reduce traffic congestion.

Starting January 2025, Salik tolls will rise to AED 6 during rush hours, up from the usual AED 4. By March 2025, parking rates will also change, with premium spots at AED 6 per hour and regular spaces at AED 4 per hour during peak times. Plan ahead, avoid the rush hours, and maybe make waking up earlier your New Year’s resolution for smoother, stress-free travels!

Ayaw namin sa plastic!

The UAE is not just changing the roads—it’s also transforming the daily lives of its residents and tourists. Starting January 1, 2025, the country will ban single-use plastic products, including plastic stirrers, table covers, cups, styrofoam food containers, plastic straws, and cotton swabs. This shift will make a noticeable difference in grocery shopping and everyday purchases, alongside the new road safety rules.

Ipon pa more, sponsor!

Lastly, one of the biggest changes impacts not just OFWs in the UAE, but also their family members who visit as tourists to spend time with them in their second home. Recently, the UAE government has made visa requirements stricter. One-month visa holders must show proof of AED 3,000 in funds to ensure they can support themselves during their stay. They also need a return ticket and confirmed accommodation. If booking a place, it should be in the traveler’s name; if staying with family, the apartment must be under the sponsor’s name. Be prepared to answer immigration questions and provide the necessary documents for a smooth entry into the country.

A sparkling New Year’s eve

As you step into 2025, expect changes that will affect you as an OFW—whether it’s sticking to new rules, adjusting your routine, or being more mindful of your budget. But amidst all these, don’t forget to enjoy the New Year’s Eve festivities!

Have fun and maligayang bagong taon, ka-TFT!