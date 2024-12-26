Former president Duterte backs VP Sara in legal battle over impeachment

Former president Rodrigo Duterte plans to defend his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, against the three impeachment complaints she is currently facing.

Vice President Sara told ABS-CBN News that she declined financial support from her father for her legal battles.

However, she has allowed him to work alongside her legal team to craft her defense. Duterte will serve as one of the lawyers in all the cases, with preparations underway for submitting documents to the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).

The Vice President is facing three impeachment complaints. The first two were filed just days apart in December, with accusations including violations of the 1987 Constitution during her tenure as Davao City mayor and her concurrent role as Secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd).

The second complaint, filed by the progressive group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, alleges misuse of confidential funds and failure to cooperate with Congress in its inquiries.

A third complaint was filed by Catholic priests and lawyers, accusing the Vice President of misappropriating hundreds of millions of pesos in confidential funds during her time as DepEd secretary.

If found guilty of violating the Constitution, treason, bribery, or other high crimes, Vice President Sara Duterte could be removed from office through impeachment under Article XI of the 1987 Constitution.