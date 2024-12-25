Pasko sa Dubai: OFWs reveal how they celebrate the holidays

Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

For OFWs in the UAE, Christmas takes on different forms depending on their schedules. Some spend the holiday with family and loved ones on their day off, while others embrace the season at work, fulfilling their responsibilities.

Though the celebrations may vary, the essence of Christmas remains the same—it’s not about how or where you celebrate but the spirit of togetherness, love, and gratitude shared with those around you.

The Filipino Times reached out to fellow OFWs to see how they’re spending their Christmas Day this year.

Work mode on Christmas Day

Crizette, a Sales Representative in a mall store, is spending her Christmas Day at work. Her shift runs from 12 noon to 10 PM—the busiest time of the day—but she’s making the best of it.

Crizette, a Sales Representative in a mall store

“For me, it’s actually better to be working today,” she shared. “If I’m not on duty, I’d probably be alone since everyone at home has to work. I’d just be video-calling my family all day. It’s more fun to spend Christmas with my colleagues here at work. It’s still a celebration, even if we’re at work.”

Crizette with colleagues at work

Crizette shared that work won’t stop her from embracing the true essence of Christmas. “For me, Christmas is a season of gratitude, love, and forgiveness. Even though I’m busy with work, I make it a point to stay connected with my family by sending them messages or giving them a call to show my love and care.”

Love, laughter, and family

For other OFWs, Christmas is a time to be with their families. Chin Busa chose to celebrate the season with her family in Dubai, emphasizing the importance of reconciliation during the holidays.

“Christmas is a time for family to come together—a season for unity and reconciliation. At its heart, it’s about celebrating the birth of Jesus—a perfect occasion to share love and joy with the people who matter most,” Chin shared.

Chin Busa with family

For other OFWs separated from their families by distance, the Christmas spirit transcends physical boundaries. Many connect with their loved ones through voice and video calls, overcoming time zone differences just to catch up with each other.

Family away from family

Meanwhile, others have formed meaningful friendships and relationships in the UAE, making it feel like a second home with a second family. For May Naig, she chose to celebrate Christmas with her churchmates, whom she holds dear.

May Naig

“I celebrate Christmas with the people we love and close friends who are like family to us,” May shared, speaking fondly of her churchmates. “We work far away from home and our families, but I’m grateful to God for blessing me with true friends who have become like family,” she added.

May Naig with her churchmates

Christmas may look different for every OFW—some spend it at work, others with family, and some with cherished friends they’ve found along the way. But no matter where you are or who you’re with, Christmas is about one thing: love.

It’s the love we give freely, whether to family, friends, colleagues, or even strangers who share this journey with us. It’s a reminder that no matter how hectic life gets, love is what brings us together and makes this season truly special.

Merry Christmas, Ka-TFT! Spread the love, wherever you are.

