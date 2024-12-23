UAE to experience unstable weather conditions until Thursday, NCM says

Expect unstable weather conditions in the UAE over the next few days, lasting until Thursday, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced.

“The country will be affected by an extension of a surface low pressure system from the Southeast, coinciding with an extension of an upper air low pressure, accompanied by a low air mass and upper-air current from the West,” the NCM posted on X.

This mix of weather conditions is likely to cause clouds to form in different areas of the country, with the potential for convective activity (thunderstorm) at times.

NCM said that some coastal areas, islands, and the Northern and Eastern regions of the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy conditions, with a chance of rainfall at intervals.

This weather pattern is likely to cause light to moderate southeasterly winds initially, gradually shifting to northeasterly and northwesterly winds. At times, wind speeds may also pick up, which could lead to blowing dust and sand in some areas.

Meanwhile, calm to moderate sea conditions are expected, but it may become rough at times with the presence of clouds in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, NCM added.