No security threats detected ahead of Christmas, says PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reported that no serious security threats have been detected so far as the holiday season progresses, just days before Christmas.

“Sa ngayon ay wala naman tayong namo-monitor na anumang seryosong banta sa seguridad,” PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said in an interview on Dobol B TV on Saturday.

Despite the absence of threats, the PNP has maintained a heightened alert status and continues to coordinate with other security forces. “Subalit hindi tayo nagkukumpiyansa. Palagi tayong nagmo-monitor at nakikipag-coordinate sa ibang security forces at mine-maintain natin ‘yung ating active security stance para ‘di tayo malusutan ng anumang banta sa ating seguridad,” Fajardo added.

The PNP has been on heightened alert since December 15 as part of its preparations for the long holiday season, which includes various festivities and public events.

“Naka-heightened alert na tayo simula pa December 15 bilang paghahanda sa mahabang holiday season. Siyempre tuluy-tuloy na ito hanggang January dahil may inaasahan tayong festivities. Itong Translacion, tuluy-tuloy ang ginagawa nating paghahanda,” Fajardo explained, referring to the annual Black Nazarene procession in Quiapo, Manila, on January 9.