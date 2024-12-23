Intense rains expected on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day – PAGASA

Heavy to intense rains are forecast to affect several parts of the country on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In its 5 a.m. weather advisory, PAGASA attributed the rain disturbances to a shear line and the trough of Tropical Depression Romina.

Christmas Eve Weather:

Heavy to intense rains (100-200 mm): Camarines Norte, Quezon, and Aurora

Moderate to heavy rains (50-100 mm): Isabela, Aurora, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Northern Samar, Catanduanes, Eastern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon

Christmas Day Weather:

Heavy to intense rains (100-200 mm): Aurora and Quezon

Moderate to heavy rains (50-100 mm): Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Rizal, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Northern Samar

Residents in these areas are advised to remain alert for possible flash floods and landslides.