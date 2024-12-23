Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Intense rains expected on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day – PAGASA

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report57 mins ago

Heavy to intense rains are forecast to affect several parts of the country on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In its 5 a.m. weather advisory, PAGASA attributed the rain disturbances to a shear line and the trough of Tropical Depression Romina.

Christmas Eve Weather:

  • Heavy to intense rains (100-200 mm): Camarines Norte, Quezon, and Aurora
  • Moderate to heavy rains (50-100 mm): Isabela, Aurora, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Northern Samar, Catanduanes, Eastern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon

Christmas Day Weather:

  • Heavy to intense rains (100-200 mm): Aurora and Quezon
  • Moderate to heavy rains (50-100 mm): Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Rizal, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Northern Samar

Residents in these areas are advised to remain alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report57 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2024 12 23T131056.760

No security threats detected ahead of Christmas, says PNP

31 seconds ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 23T125310.698

No talks about possible reenacted budget

15 mins ago
plane

Kaya ba humabol sa Noche Buena? How much are flights from UAE to PH for the holidays?

45 mins ago
Immmigration officers in Cebu. Istock

Immigration officers in PH now allowed to greet travelers during holiday season, says Bureau of Immigration

47 mins ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button