Get into the Christmas spirit in Dubai: Top 5 must-visit spots

Each year, millions of tourists flock to Dubai, UAE, to experience the magic of Christmas in this vibrant emirate. While it may be in the heart of the desert, you’ll be amazed at the festive surprises this city has in store for you and your loved ones.

So, without further delay, here are the top 5 places in Dubai where you can soak up the Christmas spirit!

1. Global Village

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Village القرية العالمية (@globalvillageuae)

Global Village truly lives up to its name, offering a global experience like no other. With a collection of cultural cuisines, clothing, jewelry, skincare, trinkets, and more from over 25 countries, it’s like traveling the world in one place.

This holiday season, they’re celebrating with a 21-meter-tall Christmas tree and a festive parade featuring Santa and his elves, running until January 5, 2025. It’s the perfect spot for families, foodies, and anyone looking for a one-of-a-kind festive experience!

2. Expo City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo City Dubai (@expocitydubai)

Expo City Dubai’s Winter City is the perfect destination if you’re craving a true Christmas vibe this holiday season. If you have kids, they’ll absolutely love it! But hurry—Winter City is only here until December 31, 2024.

Visitors can grab their North Pole Passport and complete fun tasks to collect stamps, earning a special North Pole resident badge once they finish. There’s also a range of exciting activities, including ziplining, laser games, 3D mapping projections, and more. It’s an adventure for the whole family!

3. Al Seef

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Seef Dubai (@alseefdubai)

Al Seef has unveiled its stunning festive tree, shining brightly from 6 PM to 10:30 PM until January 12, 2025. With live entertainment, dazzling lights, and a cheerful holiday atmosphere, it’s the perfect place to get into the Christmas spirit. Situated along the historic creek, Al Seef holds great significance as the birthplace of trade in the UAE, particularly during the pearl diving era.

As you stroll through the area, you’ll find a variety of trinkets, scents, oud, Arabic spices, incense, and much more. This charming location is beloved by adults who appreciate Dubai’s rich history, while also offering plenty of fun for kids with pop-up stores where they can draw, paint, dance, sing, and enjoy live performances.

4. Burjuman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BurJuman Mall (@burjuman)

If you’re looking to be close to the malls, BurJuman is the perfect spot to celebrate Christmas. The entire mall is beautifully decorated with Christmas-themed decor, making it feel extra festive during the holidays. Plus, there are daily festive activities and live entertainment until January 5th, adding to the holiday cheer.

It’s also an ideal place to shop for last-minute Christmas gifts, with everything from skincare to home accessories, starting at just AED 12.

5. Ski Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ski Dubai | سكي دبي (@skidxb)

Lastly, Ski Dubai offers a unique, adrenaline-pumping Christmas experience with its snow slopes, perfect for creating thrilling memories with loved ones. Whether you’re skiing down the high slopes or relaxing with the adorable penguins, there’s something for everyone.

Make the most of Ski Dubai’s Snow Fun Pass for unlimited snowy adventures, fun rides, and a cozy hot chocolate treat—all while enjoying the chilly -4°C atmosphere! It’s the ultimate winter wonderland experience right in the heart of Dubai.

Have a Merry Christmas

Now that you know these amazing places to experience the holiday magic, it’s time to pick your favorite spot, set a date, and invite your family and friends! Get ready for unforgettable fun and festive memories. Wishing you a Merry Christmas!