Great Shepherd Ministries leads medical mission benefiting 118 Filipino expatriates in Bahrain

The Great Shepherd Ministries recently led a successful medical mission benefiting 118 Filipino expatriates in Bahrain.

This initiative was made possible through a collaboration with Shifa Al Jazeera Hospital and the Filipino Pharmacists Association in Bahrain (FPAB), marking another significant achievement in the Philippine Embassy Manama’s ongoing Health & Wellness Program aimed at enhancing the well-being of overseas Filipino workers.

The health event offered free medical screenings, including Complete Blood Count, Blood Glucose Tests, Lipid Profiles, Liver Function Tests, and Kidney Function Tests. In addition to these screenings, the outreach included health management and wellness information designed to improve the health and lifestyles of Filipino expatriates.

Part of the “Handog Pamasko for Filipinos in Bahrain” program, the mission aimed to extend health services and promote wellness among the Filipino community.

Pastor Benny Melegrito, founder and head of The Great Shepherd Ministries, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the organizing team, emphasizing the shared vision of enhancing community health. A plaque of appreciation was also presented to Shifa Al Jazeera Hospital.

Bing G. Puyo, president of the FPAB, acknowledged Shifa Al Jazeera Hospital’s unwavering support for medical missions in Bahrain.

“Shifa Al Jazeera Hospital has been a strong pillar in health care and a big factor in such missions for the betterment of health in the Filipino community,” she said, stressing the importance of collaboration between local healthcare providers and community organizations to enhance service delivery and promote health awareness.

In attendance were key members of the Filipino Pharmacists Association in Bahrain, including vice president Clariz Galapon, secretary Arlene Husio, treasurer Sheila Digan, auditor Chantal Bertono, and sergeant-at-arms Sheila Tadeo, Homer Mayocdan, Betsy Concillo, Maria Ausie Ajlan and Jane Sanchez.

(Cecil V. Ancheta, Filipino Writers’ Circle)

