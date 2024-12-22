Son of ex-OFW in Oman named DMW Hymn Writing Contest winner

A son of a former overseas Filipino worker in Oman has been announced as the winner of the Department of Migrant Workers’ (DMW) recent Hymn Writing Contest.

Martin John Arellano’s musical composition, which outperformed five other finalists and was unanimously selected by the board of judges as well as DMW officials and employees, “embodies the Department’s core values in the service of every Filipino migrant worker and their families,” according to a press release from the DMW.

“Ang inspirasyon ko po sa paggawa ng hymn na ito ng DMW ay ang aking ina. Simula po nang pinanganak ako sa mundong ito, alam ko po ang pakiramdam ng isang anak na maagang nawalay sa kanyang ina,” Arellano was quoted as saying in the release. “Kung papakinggan po ninyo ang musika nito, talagang magiging proud tayo na maging isang OFW na hindi ka isang OFW lang. Ikaw ay parte ng isang napakalaking pamilya at ‘yun ay ang Bagong Pilipinas.”

He received a plaque of recognition and a cash prize of P200,000. The awarding ceremony took place during the DMW’s third anniversary celebration on December 19.

The panel of judges was led by DMW Undersecretary Dominique Rubia-Tutay along with Assistant Secretary Violeta Illescas, Dr. Felipe M. De Leon, Jr. of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Mark Anthony A. Carpio, Art Director of the Philippine Madrigal Singers, and Dr. Dolores D. Carungui of the National Library of the Philippines.

Arellano’s winning hymn will be used as the DMW’s official hymn, in accordance with the copyright transfer requirements to the DMW through the National Library of the Philippines.