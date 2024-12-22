Four more public markets in Metro Manila now offer P40-per-kilo rice

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has announced that four additional public markets in Metro Manila now offer rice at P40 per kilo as part of the government’s Rice-for-All program.

The DA said the locations of the new Kadiwa ng Pangulo rice kiosks are Larangay Public Market, Dagat Dagatan, Caloocan City; Phase 9 Bagong Silang Market, Caloocan City; Cloverleaf Market, Balintawak, Quezon City; and New Marulas Public Market, Valenzuela City.

These kiosks began selling well-milled rice at P40 per kilo on Saturday, December 21, in a bid to make affordable rice accessible to more Filipinos.

They will operate daily from 4am to 6pm throughout the holiday season, with closures only on Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 30 to Jan. 1, 2025, the Philippine News Agency reported.

The Kamuning Market in Quezon City, Pasay City Public Market, and New Las Piñas City Market have also opened new Kadiwa ng Pangulo stores offering rice at P29, it added.