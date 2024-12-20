The search for top engineers and architects in the Middle East for 2025 is on! Nominate now for The Filipino Times Watchlist!

Nominations are now open for The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Architects and Engineers in the Middle East 2025, a prestigious platform that celebrates the exceptional achievements of Filipino professionals in architecture and engineering throughout the region.

This gathering, scheduled for February 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, will showcase the incredible talent of Filipino architects and engineers from across the Middle East, highlighting their essential contributions to the region’s development and elevating the image of Filipinos abroad.

The Filipino Times Watchlist has a distinguished history of celebrating exceptional individuals in the field of engineering and architecture, offering a meaningful opportunity to acknowledge those whose expertise in procurement, project execution, policy development, and more has helped build the industry’s growth.

Reasons to nominate

Nominating a colleague or peer is a fantastic opportunity to acknowledge their hard work and professional excellence. Being recognized on this platform not only honors their achievements but also enhances their reputation within the industry.

The event will feature two major highlights: the Summit and the Awards Night. The Summit will host renowned speakers and industry leaders from the Middle East and the Philippines, sharing invaluable insights and knowledge. The evening’s Awards Night will celebrate the extraordinary contributions of Filipino architects and engineers in the region.

Ways to nominate

You can nominate friends, family, or even yourself by visiting The Filipino Times Watchlist website at http://www.thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist/. All professionals, including those from private companies, are encouraged to participate.

Stay connected and follow the journey of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards on social media. Find them on Facebook @FilipinoTimesWatchlist and on Instagram @tftwatchlist to keep up with the latest updates and highlights.