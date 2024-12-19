VP Sara Duterte faces third impeachment case

A third impeachment complaint has been filed against Vice President Sara Duterte, accusing her of misusing at least PHP 612 million in confidential funds.

The charges also include betrayal of public trust, graft, and corruption.

Lawyer Amando Virgil Ligutan, representing the complainants—composed of religious groups, priests, and lawyers—explained that the complaint is rooted in the findings of the House Good Government and Public Accountability Committee on the questionable use of the funds by the Office of the Vice President and Department of Education under Duterte.

Ligutan emphasized that the complainants see the impeachment as not only a constitutional and legal obligation but also a moral duty.

The complaint also argued that Duterte repeatedly failed to satisfy the Commission on Audit (COA) in providing proof of reward payments or the success of her information-gathering activities showed inexcusable negligence in ensuring the proper use of public funds.

For an impeachment complaint to be considered verified, a House member’s endorsement is required.

The third complaint was endorsed by Camarines Sur Rep. Gabriel Bordado and House Deputy Minority Leader and AAMBIS-OWA party-list Rep. Lex Anthony Colada.