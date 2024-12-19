Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

VP Sara Duterte faces third impeachment case

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino13 mins ago

A third impeachment complaint has been filed against Vice President Sara Duterte, accusing her of misusing at least PHP 612 million in confidential funds.

The charges also include betrayal of public trust, graft, and corruption.

Lawyer Amando Virgil Ligutan, representing the complainants—composed of religious groups, priests, and lawyers—explained that the complaint is rooted in the findings of the House Good Government and Public Accountability Committee on the questionable use of the funds by the Office of the Vice President and Department of Education under Duterte.

Ligutan emphasized that the complainants see the impeachment as not only a constitutional and legal obligation but also a moral duty.

The complaint also argued that Duterte repeatedly failed to satisfy the Commission on Audit (COA) in providing proof of reward payments or the success of her information-gathering activities showed inexcusable negligence in ensuring the proper use of public funds.

For an impeachment complaint to be considered verified, a House member’s endorsement is required.

The third complaint was endorsed by Camarines Sur Rep. Gabriel Bordado and House Deputy Minority Leader and AAMBIS-OWA party-list Rep. Lex Anthony Colada.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino13 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Atong Ang Sunshine Cruz

Atong Ang admits relationship with Sunshine Cruz

29 seconds ago
ph missions

Philippine missions thank UAE gov’t for amnesty program

21 hours ago
bongbong marcos

Marcos delays signing of 2025 budget to address issues

21 hours ago
DOT 1

DOT reports P712B in 2024 visitor receipts; unveils programs for 2025

22 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button