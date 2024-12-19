Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos to spend Christmas Eve in Malacañang, to travel north during holidays

Courtesy: Bongbong Marcos/FB

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will spend the Christmas holidays in Manila, Baguio, and Ilocos Norte with family.

The chief executive said that the break will give him time to catch up on reading.

“Ang dami kong libro na hindi pa nababasa. So, babasahin ko silang lahat pagka — habang bakasyon,” said Marcos in an interview on Thursday, Dec. 19.

The president said he will have a “quiet time” with First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, but he has yet to check the schedule of his children.

“I’ll be in Manila but I’ll go to Baguio but after that wala pa, we haven’t really decided as a family. Lahat busy. Ito nga — ‘yung mga anak ko hindi — ang hirap nang hilain,” he said.

Marcos said while he will be traveling during the break, he will make himself available for any eventuality.

“We’re always on call,” he added.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

