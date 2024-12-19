Dubai launches first drone delivery system

The UAE has long been known for turning ambitious dreams into reality, and now Dubai has made history by launching its very first drone delivery system!

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), inaugurated the Middle East’s pioneering drone delivery system at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO).

According to Mohammed Abdullah Linjawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), drone delivery is expected to cover 33% of Dubai by 2030. This new initiative marks a significant step forward for the emirate as it continues to lead the way in pioneering smart mobility solutions.

The event was graced by distinguished attendees, including H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority.

In a groundbreaking gesture, H.H. Al Maktoum became the first person to place an order using Dubai’s drone delivery system. He made his order through the platform at the Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai (RIT-Dubai), one of the designated landing points in DSO’s expanding drone delivery network.