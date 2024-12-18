Philippine missions thank UAE gov’t for amnesty program

Philippine missions in the United Arab Emirates have expressed their gratitude to the host country for offering undocumented Filipinos the chance to rectify their immigration status through its amnesty program.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi acknowledged the “generosity and compassion” of the UAE government in supporting migrant communities.

“The UAE Amnesty Program for 2024 has provided undocumented Filipinos in the UAE with the opportunity to rectify their immigration status, either by legalizing their stay or facilitating their return to the Philippines. This initiative highlights a profound adherence to humanitarian principles,” they said.

Thousands of Filipinos have availed of the amnesty to legalize their status or secure repatriation, including families with children, according to the statement.

“We have witnessed many inspiring stories of Filipinos who, after years of being undocumented, have finally been able to return home or secure legal residency. These stories of hope and new beginnings are a powerful illustration of the impact of the UAE’s generosity,” they added.

Meanwhile, the Philippine missions have renewed their call for eligible Filipinos in the UAE to avail of the amnesty, which is set to end on December 31, 2024.

“If you are eligible for the UAE Amnesty Program, please take action now. Do not wait until the deadline of 31 December 2024. This is your chance to secure your future, and we are here to support you every step of the way,” they said.