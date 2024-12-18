Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Philippine missions thank UAE gov’t for amnesty program

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Philippine missions in the United Arab Emirates have expressed their gratitude to the host country for offering undocumented Filipinos the chance to rectify their immigration status through its amnesty program.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi acknowledged the “generosity and compassion” of the UAE government in supporting migrant communities.

“The UAE Amnesty Program for 2024 has provided undocumented Filipinos in the UAE with the opportunity to rectify their immigration status, either by legalizing their stay or facilitating their return to the Philippines. This initiative highlights a profound adherence to humanitarian principles,” they said.

Thousands of Filipinos have availed of the amnesty to legalize their status or secure repatriation, including families with children, according to the statement.

“We have witnessed many inspiring stories of Filipinos who, after years of being undocumented, have finally been able to return home or secure legal residency. These stories of hope and new beginnings are a powerful illustration of the impact of the UAE’s generosity,” they added.

Meanwhile, the Philippine missions have renewed their call for eligible Filipinos in the UAE to avail of the amnesty, which is set to end on December 31, 2024.

“If you are eligible for the UAE Amnesty Program, please take action now. Do not wait until the deadline of 31 December 2024. This is your chance to secure your future, and we are here to support you every step of the way,” they said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

bongbong marcos

Marcos delays signing of 2025 budget to address issues

5 hours ago
DOT 1

DOT reports P712B in 2024 visitor receipts; unveils programs for 2025

5 hours ago
Bulacan Mayor Rico Roque

Pandi, Bulacan Mayor Enrico Roque arrested on rape charges

6 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 17T140659.214

Mary Jane Veloso asks Marcos to grant her clemency

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button