Pandi, Bulacan Mayor Enrico Roque arrested on rape charges

Pandi, Bulacan Mayor Enrico Roque and two other individuals were arrested on Tuesday following charges of two counts of rape, according to the Northern Police District (NPD).

In addition to Roque, the NPD confirmed on Wednesday that a municipal councilor of Pandi and another male government employee were also apprehended. The three are currently detained at the NPD Custodial Facility.

Authorities apprehended the suspects at a waterpark in Pandi, Bulacan at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17. The arrests were made after a warrant was issued by a regional trial court in Caloocan City. No bail has been recommended for the accused, who will now face legal proceedings.

Efforts to secure a statement from the Office of the Mayor in Pandi have so far been unsuccessful.

NPD officer-in-charge Police Colonel Josefino Ligan praised the operatives involved in the operation, which included the NPD’s District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Northern District Forensic Unit (CIDG-NDFU).

“This operation demonstrates the commitment of the Northern Police District to uphold justice, regardless of who is involved. We will continue to pursue our mandate to ensure the safety of our communities and hold accountable those who violate the law,” Ligan said in a statement.

He added, “Let this serve as a strong message that justice will be served and the rule of law will always prevail.”

Further updates on the case are awaited as investigations proceed.