Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pandi, Bulacan Mayor Enrico Roque arrested on rape charges

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Mayor Rico Roque/FB

Pandi, Bulacan Mayor Enrico Roque and two other individuals were arrested on Tuesday following charges of two counts of rape, according to the Northern Police District (NPD).

In addition to Roque, the NPD confirmed on Wednesday that a municipal councilor of Pandi and another male government employee were also apprehended. The three are currently detained at the NPD Custodial Facility.

Authorities apprehended the suspects at a waterpark in Pandi, Bulacan at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17. The arrests were made after a warrant was issued by a regional trial court in Caloocan City. No bail has been recommended for the accused, who will now face legal proceedings.

Efforts to secure a statement from the Office of the Mayor in Pandi have so far been unsuccessful.

NPD officer-in-charge Police Colonel Josefino Ligan praised the operatives involved in the operation, which included the NPD’s District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Northern District Forensic Unit (CIDG-NDFU).

“This operation demonstrates the commitment of the Northern Police District to uphold justice, regardless of who is involved. We will continue to pursue our mandate to ensure the safety of our communities and hold accountable those who violate the law,” Ligan said in a statement.

He added, “Let this serve as a strong message that justice will be served and the rule of law will always prevail.”

Further updates on the case are awaited as investigations proceed.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2024 12 17T140659.214

Mary Jane Veloso asks Marcos to grant her clemency

5 mins ago
The Filipino Times Duterte did not give go signal to execute Veloso Spokesman 1

Filipina drug convict Mary Jane Veloso is finally home

31 mins ago
Screenshot 2024 12 18 115722

Marcos honors OFWs in Malacañang ahead of Christmas

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 03T114701.531

PhilHealth sets P284-B budget for 2025 without subsidy

21 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button