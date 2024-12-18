Marcos honors OFWs in Malacañang ahead of Christmas

President Bongbong Marcos paid tribute to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families during a special Christmas celebration in Malacañang, recognizing their sacrifices and contributions to the country.

During the “Pamaskong Handog Para sa OFW Family” event, the President lauded the modern-day heroes for elevating the Philippines’ reputation as a global source of skilled and talented professionals.

“Dahil sa inyong mga OFW, mas umangat ang pagkakilala ng galing, sipag, at kabaitan ng mga manggagawang Pilipino sa buong mundo,” Marcos said.

He also recalled his recent visit to the UAE, where the host country’s leaders commended Filipino workers for their significant role in the nation’s development and progress.

“Kayo ang naging katunayan na kayang-kayang makipagsabayan ng mga Pilipino sa talento, sa talino, at sa husay ng mga pinaka-magagaling sa buong mundo,” President Marcos said. “Higit pa riyan, ang tulong na inyong ibinabalik sa ating bansa sa pamamagitan ng pagpapadala ng mga remittances ay talaga naman ay hindi mapapantayan.”

The Pamaskong Handog was attended by around 500 OFWs, including those repatriated from Israel and Lebanon.

As part of the celebration, exemplary OFWs were also recognized under the “We Give the World Our Best” campaign. Among the honorees were Christopher Montero, an engineer in Dubai; Johnna Moncal, a household service worker in Hong Kong; Jasmin Labarda, a ship captain and seafarer; and Charm Espinoza, a caregiver in the United Kingdom.

Marcos also vowed to continuously support OFWs and promote their welfare through various government programs and initiatives.

One of the key projects highlighted was the recently inaugurated OFW Hospital and the Bagong Pilipinas Cancer Care Center in Pampanga, which aims to provide OFWs and their families with access to free cancer treatments, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“Maraming maraming salamat sa lahat ng ibinibigay niyo sa Pilipinas — inyong ginagawa upang pagandahin ang pangalan ng Pilipinas, upang pagtibayin ang ekonomiya ng Pilipinas,” Marcos said. “At kami naman ay gagawin namin, susuklian naman namin ang inyong sakripisyo nang kahit papaano. Lahat ng maaari naming gawin upang maging mas ligtas kayo, maging mas maginhawa kayo, at hindi lamang ang mga OFW kundi pati na ang inyong mga pamilya,” Marcos said.

The event also saw the ceremonial turnover of housing units under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program to five beneficiaries.

Additionally, around 500 attendees received grocery packs, while 50 OFWs were awarded with P10,000 in cash assistance through the Livelihood Program for OFWs.