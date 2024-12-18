Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DOT reports P712B in 2024 visitor receipts; unveils programs for 2025

Photo courtesy: Department of Tourism - Philippines/FB

The Department of Tourism (DOT) announced Tuesday that Philippine tourism generated an estimated P712 billion in visitor receipts from January 1 to December 15, 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels with a 119% recovery rate.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco credited the milestone to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s vision of making tourism a cornerstone of national recovery. Frasco emphasized that visitor receipts, tourism spend, and employment are the key indicators of success.

As of December 17, the Philippines welcomed 5.6 million international visitors, with South Korea, the United States, and Japan as the top sources. Tourism employment accounted for 34% of the country’s workforce, with Calabarzon, NCR, and Central Luzon leading in job generation.

Looking ahead, DOT revealed plans for 2025, including Tourist First Aid Facilities in key destinations, 24/7 Tourist Courts, and new programs such as “Layover Tours” and the “Golf Experience.” The DOT will also expand its Tourist Rest Areas and establish the Legacy of the Sea Project in Pangasinan.

Significant events such as the ASEAN Summit 2026 and Terra Madre Asia Pacific will boost MICE tourism, while cruise tourism continues to grow with 109 cruise calls this year.

The initiatives align with the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) 2023-2028, aiming to sustain growth and promote the Philippines as a global tourism hub.

