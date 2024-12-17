UAE’s new health insurance package for private sector and domestic workers effective Jan. 1

Private sector employees and domestic workers across the UAE are set to benefit from the latest basic health insurance program to be rolled out beginning January 1, 2025. This, as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced the introduction of a new scheme that will provide comprehensive healthcare coverage for all workers in the country.

This initiative, part of the Health Insurance Scheme recently approved by the UAE Cabinet, aims to extend insurance coverage to private sector workers in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah starting next year. The program is already implemented in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

MoHRE launches a basic health insurance package for private sector employees and domestic workers across the UAE who are not currently covered by any insurance, starting from 1 January 2025, as part of the Health Insurance Scheme approved by the UAE Cabinet. This package covers… pic.twitter.com/qR1tdlogeJ — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) December 16, 2024

According to MoHRE, employers will be mandated to purchase this insurance as a prerequisite for issuing or renewing residency permits, although this requirement does not apply to existing employees with valid work permits issued before January 1, 2024. In such cases, the insurance will be necessary only upon renewal of residency permits.

Accessible through the DubaiCare Network or accredited insurance companies, the policy is valid for two years and costs AED 320 annually, with no waiting period for chronic illnesses. It covers individuals aged one to 64, while those over 64 must submit a medical disclosure form and recent medical reports.

The insurance package features a 20% co-payment for inpatient care, with a maximum payment of AED 500 per visit and an annual cap of AED 1,000, including medications. For outpatient care, a 25% co-payment applies, capped at AED 100 per visit, while follow-up visits within seven days incur no co-payment.

“The Health Insurance Scheme reflects the UAE’s commitment to providing comprehensive protection and access to high-quality healthcare services for private sector employees and domestic workers,” His Excellency Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, said.

He also highlighted that the new health insurance package would not only enhance workers’ rights and social security but also have a positive impact on the competitiveness of the UAE’s labor market.