Pangilinan on photo with Marcos: ‘I attended in support of PH cinema’

Former Senator Francis Pangilinan said on Tuesday, Dec. 17, that a viral photo of him and wife actress Sharon Cuneta with the president and first lady was in support of the film industry — nothing more.

Cuneta posted on Instagram a photo of them with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos in Malacañang for a concert in Malacañang at the weekend.

“I attended the concert in support of the local film industry upon the invitation of Malacañang and to accompany my wife, Sharon, considered by many as one of the pillars of the nation’s film industry,” the opposition leader wrote in a social media post.

“Showing up to support and appreciate the initiatives of Malacañang that we ourselves support and advocate does not mean we have abandoned our principles,” he said.

The former senator thanked Malacañang for backing Philippine cinema.

He also shared that he supports the government’s decision to ban offshore gaming and stance in defending the country’s sovereignty amid Chinese aggressions.

While some social media users were happy with Cuneta’s post, others criticized it.

“Mga walang prinsipyo at paninindigan,” a commenter said.

“This is so confusing,” another user said, tagging the Instagram account of Pangilinan.

“Now is the time for healing, reconciliation and unity for our motherland,” another one said.

During the 2022 elections, Pangilinan’s running-mate former Vice President Leni Robredo lost the presidential race to Marcos.