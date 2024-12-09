NAIA opens centralized ride-hailing service hub ahead of Christmas rush

Travelers taking ride-hailing services at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) may enjoy the newly-opened centralized hub at Terminal 3 ahead of the holiday rush.

New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), the airport’s private operator, fully launched the 6,000 square meter facility on Saturday, Dec. 8.

It is at T3’s multi-level parking building, and has over 400 parking slots and 18 loading bays.

Lito Alvarez, NNIC general manager, said the transport hub launch will improve traffic flow and reduce curbside congestion, especially with the anticipated increase in vehicle volume during the holiday season.

“Overall magi-improve ang passenger experience. Sa ating mga kababayan na mag-travel, unawain niyo na marami kaming ginagawa rito. Unti-unti lamang at mafi-feel niyo nang husto ang initiatives,” he told NewsWatch Plus.

Alvarez added there are plans to carry out the same system at T1 and T2, as well as at T4, which is under renovation.

Operators

Grab Philippines began its full-scale operations on Saturday, while JoyRide booths will open on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

In an interview with NewsWatch Plus, EJ dela Vega, Grab director for mobility, said the company has systems to assist travelers and drivers with transport changes at T3.

“We’ve been working very closely with our drivers, getting information out there. We’ve been training them, doing online forums and consultations,” he said.

“We’re able to put indoor navigation, live navigation in the app, we’re able to redirect them (passengers) even the pickup points they see in the app,” Dela Vega added.

The Grab official said the company also designated a hundred personnel to help passengers in booking trips and assist them at designated bays.

“Grab is happy to support the NNIC, of their objectives, of their continuous improvement especially at the terminals at NAIA,” Dela Vega said.

In a press release, JoyRide, which will operate both app-based rides and metered taxis at the facility, said its partnership with NNIC will make transportation more “reliable” for travelers.

Angkas, through its four-wheeled ride service “Angcars,” will also join the transport hub.

“This initiative is a win for travelers, drivers, and airport efficiency alike,” George Royeca, Angkas CEO, said in a press release.