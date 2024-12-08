UAE establishes new ‘Ministry of Family,’ Sheikh Mohammed announces

The United Arab Emirates has announced the establishment of the new Ministry of Family, highlighting the critical role of families in national development.

This move follows the directives of the UAE President, who emphasized the importance of strengthening the nation’s family structures, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said in a social media post.

“The family is a national priority, the cornerstone of the journey, and a guarantee for the future of the country,” H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said.

“The directives of the President of the State in the last annual meetings were about the necessity of working on comprehensive national programs to increase the formation of families in the country, enhance their growth, empower them, consolidate their cohesion and stability, and raise fertility rates in the country. The new ministry will be concerned with this important national file,” he added.

Her Excellency Sanaa Suhail will lead the new ministry, bringing years of experience in the fields of early childhood, family, and supporting people of determination.

“Everyone, from fathers and mothers to national institutions, is concerned with supporting the formation and empowerment of the family. We look forward to positive changes in this file during the coming period,” H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said.