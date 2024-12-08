Maricar Reyes on overcoming mistakes: Take full accountability, finish strong

Actress-entrepreneur Maricar Reyes-Poon shared her thoughts on personal growth and accountability after committing a mistake.

In a Facebook post that garnered 63K reactions and 13K shares, Reyes urged netizens to learn from their mistakes.

“The pain and shame of a mistake can be the first step towards the best and wisest version of yourself. Life is a marathon, not a sprint. Take full accountability, learn well, and finish strong,” Reyes said.

While Reyes did not directly reference anyone, many netizens noted that the timing of her message coincided with the issue involving celebrities Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings.

The two had recently released a public apology, with Racal owning up to her mistakes after Jennings’ ex-girlfriend, Jamela Villanueva, posted screenshots of their private conversation on social media.

Reyes’ post resonated with many, as social media users applauded her wisdom.

“One of the classiest women I have ever known. How you handled your own adversity amidst an unforgiving public and turned them into admirers is worth noting. It’s a masterclass on converting public humiliation (whether your fault or not) into public respect and admiration,” one netizen commented.

Reyes was also once at the center of public scrutiny following her involvement in a scandal with celebrity doctor Hayden Kho. Years later, the actress courageously opened up about her healing journey, sharing the emotional process of overcoming the challenges she faced.