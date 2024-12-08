Dubai set to become year-round pedestrian-friendly city under new project

Dubai is set to be transformed into a year-round pedestrian-friendly city under the recently approved large-scale ‘Dubai Walk’ project.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the approval of the ‘Dubai Walk’ Master Plan, which aims to create an extensive network of walkways, shaded green spaces, and commercial hubs in the emirate.

“As part of our plans to develop the quality of life in Dubai, we have today approved a new project to transform Dubai into a pedestrian-friendly city,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote in a social media post.

ضمن خططنا لتطوير جودة الحياة في دبي، اعتمدنا اليوم مشروعا جديداً لتحويل دبي لمدينة صديقة للمشاة .. سيتم تطوير 3300 كم من المسارات الجديدة للمشاة .. وبناء 110 جسور وأنفاق خاصة بالمشاة … ويتضمن المشروع الضخم – الذي يهدف أن يكون المشي جزءا من نمط الحياة في دبي وأسميناه “دبي ووك”… pic.twitter.com/XjPI2ZuFHy — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 7, 2024

The master plan outlines the development of 3,300 km of pedestrian paths and the construction of 110 pedestrian bridges and tunnels across the city. The project will be rolled out in three stages, with the pilot phase running from 2025 to 2027, followed by full implementation from 2027 to 2040.

The plan also includes the development of several key pedestrian pathways:

112 km of waterfront paths

124 km of green walking paths

150 km of rural and mountain paths

.@HHShkMohd approves Dubai Walk Master Plan to transform Dubai into a year-round pedestrian-friendly city. pic.twitter.com/HqCeNCDrrS — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 7, 2024

Two key routes in the first stage

The first two areas to be developed includes the Al Ras Historical Route and The Future Loop.

Al Ras Historical Route aims to connect the area’s main historical landmarks spanning 15 kilometers, through rehabilitation of public squares and waterfront walkways, and the development of shaded rest areas and green spaces.

Meanwhile, The Future Loop, with the Museum of the Future at its center, will feature a 2-km-long walkway with widths ranging from 6 to 15 meters, connecting 10 key locations. The plan’s centerpiece includes a 30,000-square-meter air-conditioned path for year-round walking and 30,000 square meters of shaded green open spaces.

The Future Loop project – Dubai Walk. – Spanning 2 km with a width ranging from 6 to 15 meters

– Connecting 10 key locations

– Featuring a 30,000-square-meter air-conditioned level for year-round walking

– Offering 30,000 square meters of shaded, green open spaces

– Including… pic.twitter.com/emWPXH1XzL — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 7, 2024

Dubai Walk aims to redefine mobility and quality of life, enabling residents to navigate the city through walking, cycling, while promoting a healthier lifestyle.