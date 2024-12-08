Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai set to become year-round pedestrian-friendly city under new project

Photo courtesy: @HHShkMohd/X

Dubai is set to be transformed into a year-round pedestrian-friendly city under the recently approved large-scale ‘Dubai Walk’ project.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the approval of the ‘Dubai Walk’ Master Plan, which aims to create an extensive network of walkways, shaded green spaces, and commercial hubs in the emirate.

“As part of our plans to develop the quality of life in Dubai, we have today approved a new project to transform Dubai into a pedestrian-friendly city,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote in a social media post.

The master plan outlines the development of 3,300 km of pedestrian paths and the construction of 110 pedestrian bridges and tunnels across the city. The project will be rolled out in three stages, with the pilot phase running from 2025 to 2027, followed by full implementation from 2027 to 2040.

The plan also includes the development of several key pedestrian pathways:

  • 112 km of waterfront paths
  • 124 km of green walking paths
  • 150 km of rural and mountain paths

Two key routes in the first stage

The first two areas to be developed includes the Al Ras Historical Route and The Future Loop.

Al Ras Historical Route aims to connect the area’s main historical landmarks spanning 15 kilometers, through rehabilitation of public squares and waterfront walkways, and the development of shaded rest areas and green spaces.

Meanwhile, The Future Loop, with the Museum of the Future at its center, will feature a 2-km-long walkway with widths ranging from 6 to 15 meters, connecting 10 key locations. The plan’s centerpiece includes a 30,000-square-meter air-conditioned path for year-round walking and 30,000 square meters of shaded green open spaces.

Dubai Walk aims to redefine mobility and quality of life, enabling residents to navigate the city through walking, cycling, while promoting a healthier lifestyle.

