Impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte may face time constraints, lawmakers warn

The impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte could face significant time constraints unless the complaint is filed and endorsed by at least one-third of the members of the House of Representatives, or 103 congressmen, according to two lawmakers familiar with the process.

If fewer than 103 congressmen endorse the complaint, the case would be referred to the House Committee on Justice, which has a maximum of 60 session days to submit its report to the plenary.

House Committee on Justice Vice Chairperson, Representative Gerville Luistro, expressed concerns about the time available for a thorough hearing under the regular process.

“Kung normal route, hearing sa Committee on Justice, I believe na kulang na ang panahon,” Luistro said, noting that the committee’s time frame would likely not be enough to complete the impeachment process before the upcoming national elections.

However, Luistro explained that if the impeachment complaint is endorsed by one-third of the lower house members from the outset, the process could be expedited.

“If this is the route that we will be taking, it is possible that we do away with the hearing in the Committee on Justice. So we will shorten the process in Congress,” she explained.

This could allow the complaint to be sent to the Senate by January, giving the Senate time to conduct an impeachment trial in February, March, and April.

In contrast, if the regular route is taken, which involves a full hearing in the Committee on Justice, the timeline could extend beyond the elections, making it more difficult to conclude the impeachment trial before May.

“Kung walang referral by a one-third vote, parang medyo ipit talaga sa panahon, kung dadaan pa sa Committee on Justice… Not impossible, but challenging, because of the requirements na kailangan pang mag-answer… And if there is a need to ask questions and clarify things, may hearings pa yan na i-conduct si Committee on Justice,” added Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores, another vice-chairperson of the committee.

In an effort to fast-track the impeachment process, congressmen from the progressive Makabayan bloc circulated copies of the impeachment complaint they endorsed, along with a Resolution for Impeachment, on Friday.

Their goal is to secure the signatures of at least 106 House members to ensure the process moves swiftly through the lower chamber.

House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Party List Representative France Castro confirmed that while no signatures had been officially added yet, some members of the House have expressed support for the impeachment.

“Ayoko sabihin, baka ma-preempt… Pero may nag-heart… Tingin ko naman marami na siguro sa ating mga kasamahan ang nag-participate actively sa mga hearings, madali na siguro sa kanila magdesisyon… Marami kaming kasamahan na naririnig namin may support sa impeachment,” Castro told the media.

Gabriela Party List Representative Arlene Brosas echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of gathering the required 106 signatures to avoid technical issues that could arise, such as challenges over the validity of signatures due to certain members not being present or having passed away.

“Take courage at pumirma sila. Itaas na natin ito sa Senate,” Brosas urged her colleagues. Under the Philippine Constitution and House Rules, if at least one-third of the House endorses the verified complaint or resolution of impeachment, it can be sent directly to the Senate without the need for a referral to the Committee on Justice.

However, two lawmakers from the House majority have said they have not yet received a copy of the impeachment resolution. These members also stated that no official discussions about impeachment have taken place within the majority bloc.

Despite this, one member indicated that the grounds for impeachment, based on reports from the Commission on Audit (COA), could potentially provide sufficient cause for action.

“Let’s just wait until I see how it was worded, how the complaint was worded… But kung if you ask me were the acts complained of… may chance siya for me,” said Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores.

He did, however, express doubts about the sufficiency of the evidence regarding certain aspects, such as questions surrounding acknowledgment receipts.

As of now, members of the House Committee on Justice are reviewing the House rules on the impeachment process in preparation for what could be a lengthy and contentious debate ahead.

The window for initiating impeachment proceedings is closing, and the resolution’s fate could soon be in the hands of the entire House of Representatives. With a tight schedule and considerable political tension, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether the impeachment process against Vice President Sara Duterte will move forward or stall entirely.