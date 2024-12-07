Gov’t encourages naturalized Filipinos abroad to reacquire Philippine citizenship

The Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) is urging Filipino immigrants who have become naturalized citizens of foreign countries to consider re-acquiring their Philippine citizenship.

In line with the observance of Overseas Filipinos Month, CFO Director Rodrigo Garcia Jr. emphasized that this move would help maintain a connection between Filipinos living abroad and their home country, and noted that re-acquiring citizenship does not mean they would lose their foreign nationality.

“Mura lang po at it doesn’t mean na nag-dual kayo ng Pilipinas, matatanggal na ‘yung foreign citizenship niyo. Hindi po. So you have the best of both worlds,” Garcia explained, stressing that dual citizenship allows overseas Filipinos the benefits of both countries. Through this initiative, Garcia said Filipino immigrants can enjoy greater opportunities, including the ability to visit the Philippines, own property, and establish businesses in the country.

“Gusto po namin na kahit nandun sila, ang puso nila ay nandito at yung mga properties nila ay kailangan din nilang mapakinabangan. Gusto rin natin silang maging partners for economic development,” he added.

Garcia also highlighted that reacquiring Philippine citizenship would allow overseas Filipinos to participate in national elections, in accordance with the Overseas Voting Law, which permits Filipino citizens abroad to cast their votes.

Ensuring the safety of Filipino migrants and foreign spouses

In addition to encouraging dual citizenship, Garcia addressed the welfare of Filipinos planning to migrate abroad, particularly those marrying foreign nationals.

As part of the government’s efforts to protect Filipino women and men, he revealed that the CFO is implementing a screening process for foreign spouses to ensure the safety and well-being of Filipino migrants.

“Yung mga nakapag-asawa ng mga mas kilala sa mga ‘AFAM’ (foreign nationals), we check the identity nung kanilang mapapangasawa whether wala po sila sa blacklist ng Interpol or ng ating Immigration to make sure na protektado po ‘yung mga Filipino o Filipina natin na nag-asawa ng foreigners,” Garcia explained.

He underscored the importance of screening foreign spouses to prevent cases of trafficking and exploitation.

“Yung mga mag-aasawa ng foreigner, taun-taon na pupunta sa Pilipinas, iba-ibang lugar pupunta, mag-aasawa pero ‘yun pala ay nakapag-asawa na ng iba. Tapos pag dinala ‘yung napangasawang Pinoy o Pinay, gagamitin sa ibang paraan tulad ng trafficking o labor slavery,” Garcia noted.

To safeguard against such abuses, the CFO coordinates with the Bureau of Immigration to flag foreign spouses who may be considered “undesirable aliens.”

This database check aims to protect Filipino citizens from becoming victims of human trafficking or forced labor under the guise of marriage to foreign nationals.

The CFO’s efforts reflect its commitment to strengthening ties with the global Filipino community while also ensuring their safety and economic empowerment abroad.