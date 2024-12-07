Duterte calls for forgiveness and unity this Christmas, but stands firm on personal grudge

Vice President Sara Duterte urged the public to embrace the spirit of Christmas by being “forgiving, giving, and loving,” while underscoring the importance of reconciliation, especially within families.

Speaking at a gift-giving event in Lagawe, Ifugao, Duterte emphasized that Christmas is a time for healing and strengthening relationships. “As Vice President, I must highlight the importance of forgiveness, as it embodies the true spirit of Christmas,” she said in her address.

However, in a surprising twist, Duterte revealed that while she advocates for forgiveness in general, she personally struggles with it. Without naming specific individuals, she declared, “Lagi ko pong sinasabi na depende po ‘yan sa tao pero dahil ako as Vice President, kailangan kong sabihin sa inyo na ‘yan po ang mensahe at diwa ng Pasko. Pero po ako hindi po talaga ako magpapatawad.”

She paused and smiled after delivering the statement, prompting cheers from the audience. Duterte’s comments have drawn attention given her ongoing conflicts with key political figures, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The Vice President has been at odds with Marcos and Romualdez, partly due to alleged tensions over an inquiry into the misuse of funds from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education, which she previously led.

In November, Duterte made controversial statements suggesting that she had hired an assassin to target Marcos, his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and Romualdez, should a plot against her life succeed.

These remarks added fuel to the ongoing political fire between Duterte and her critics. Despite these personal and political tensions, Duterte sought to emphasize the importance of family unity and simplicity during the holiday season.

“‘Aanhin po atin ang masarap na lechon kung yun namang kumakain sa harap natin ay masama ang loob nila sa atin?” she remarked, urging people to prioritize harmonious relationships over extravagant celebrations.

“Mas importante ay simple ang selebrasyon, pero masaya ang lahat ng tao sa loob ng bahay na nagse-celebrate ng Pasko,” Duterte concluded, promoting a simpler, more meaningful holiday experience focused on peace and togetherness rather than material excess.

The Vice President’s call for a peaceful and forgiving holiday season comes amidst a backdrop of political strife that has gripped her office and the broader Philippine government.

How her personal and public relationships will evolve remains to be seen in the coming months, as tensions show no signs of easing.