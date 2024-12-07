32-year-old man from Kerala, India plunges to his death at Jebel Jais

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 32-year-old expatriate from Kerala, India, who fell from Jebel Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah on the morning of December 3, Tuesday.

In a report by the Khaleej Times (KT), the Dubai-based man — identified as “SM” — was camping with three friends during the long National Day holiday when the incident occurred.

“Our friends who went with him said that he suddenly disappeared, and when they could not find him, they alerted the authorities,” his roommate told KT in an interview.

According to Nassar Al Maha, president of Incas and representative of the World Malayali Council, SM’s group arrived at Jebel Jais on Monday night to camp. When the accident happened the following morning, SM’s friends immediately reported it to the police, who later confirmed the victim’s death.

“Visitors must exercise caution in mountainous areas like Jebel Jais, especially while engaging in risky activities such as taking photos near cliff edges,” Al Maha was quoted as saying in the KT report.

SM’s body was flown back home after all formalities were completed, his roommate stated, adding that his final rites will be held soon.