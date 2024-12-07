Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

32-year-old man from Kerala, India plunges to his death at Jebel Jais

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado37 seconds ago

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 32-year-old expatriate from Kerala, India, who fell from Jebel Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah on the morning of December 3, Tuesday.

In a report by the Khaleej Times (KT), the Dubai-based man — identified as “SM” — was camping with three friends during the long National Day holiday when the incident occurred.

“Our friends who went with him said that he suddenly disappeared, and when they could not find him, they alerted the authorities,” his roommate told KT in an interview.

According to Nassar Al Maha, president of Incas and representative of the World Malayali Council, SM’s group arrived at Jebel Jais on Monday night to camp. When the accident happened the following morning, SM’s friends immediately reported it to the police, who later confirmed the victim’s death.

“Visitors must exercise caution in mountainous areas like Jebel Jais, especially while engaging in risky activities such as taking photos near cliff edges,” Al Maha was quoted as saying in the KT report.

SM’s body was flown back home after all formalities were completed, his roommate stated, adding that his final rites will be held soon.

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado37 seconds ago
Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado

Jennibeth Reforsado

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2024 12 07T132400.113

Mikael Daez, Megan Young expecting first child

2 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 07T131301.253

Duterte calls for forgiveness and unity this Christmas, but stands firm on personal grudge

2 hours ago
houseofrepresentatives philippines cover

Impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte may face time constraints, lawmakers warn

3 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 05T185924.654

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces impeachment vote amid martial law crisis and mass protests

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button