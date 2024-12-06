Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTravelUAE News

Zayed International Airport is ‘World’s Most Beautiful Airport’

Photo courtesy: WAM

The Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi has been awarded the “World’s Most Beautiful Airport” title at the prestigious Prix Versailles, recognizing its exceptional architectural design in the Airports category.

The announcement, made during a ceremony at UNESCO’s Headquarters in Paris, coincides with the airport’s first anniversary and the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

According to a WAM report, this recognition celebrates Zayed International Airport’s groundbreaking design, which harmoniously combines state-of-the-art technology with the rich cultural heritage of the country. Spanning 742,000 square meters, the airport features a distinctive X-shaped design capable of accommodating up to 11,000 travelers per hour and 79 aircraft simultaneously.

“Zayed International Airport embodies the UAE’s vision for the future of aviation, blending ambition with innovation, and a commitment to shaping the future of airport experiences,” Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said. “This is a very proud moment for Abu Dhabi Airports.”

This award adds to Zayed International Airport’s impressive achievements over the past year, including the recognition as the fastest-growing airport in the Middle East in international seat capacity and an excellent ACI ASQ satisfaction score.

