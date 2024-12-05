Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Iglesia ni Cristo to hold rally opposing impeachment efforts against VP Sara Duterte

Screengrab from OVP

The Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) has announced plans to hold a rally in opposition to impeachment moves against Vice President Sara Duterte.

The announcement was made during a televised program on the INC’s media outlet on Wednesday night.

“Ang mga kapatid sa INC ay naghahanda na magsagawa ng rally upang ipahayag sa lahat ng kinauukulan na ang INC ay pabor sa opinyon ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos na hindi sumang-ayon sa isinusulong ng ilang sektor na impeachment dahil maraming problema ang ating bansa na dapat unahin ng pamahalaan,” the television host read from a statement.

The INC further emphasized its stance on maintaining peace, adding, “Ang INC ay para sa kapayapaan. Ayaw natin sa anumang uri ng kaguluhan na manggagaling sa anumang panig.”

President Bongbong Marcos had earlier expressed his opposition to any impeachment efforts targeting Vice President Duterte.

He stressed that such a move would not benefit the Filipino people, and also confirmed having sent a message to lawmakers urging them not to file an impeachment complaint against the Vice President.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

